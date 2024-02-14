Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 368,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.67% of IMAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IMAX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 69,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,590. The company has a market cap of $771.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

