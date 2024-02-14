Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,116 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction comprises 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $29,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. 20,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.