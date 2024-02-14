Moelis & Company Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $53.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -148.92 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

