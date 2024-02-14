Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of TAP.A opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $79.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95.
About Molson Coors Beverage
