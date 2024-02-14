Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,396,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

