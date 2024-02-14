monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

monday.com Trading Up 1.5 %

monday.com stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. monday.com has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average of $171.89.

Get monday.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.