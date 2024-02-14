Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $114.64 and a 1 year high of $248.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.