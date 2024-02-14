Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $748,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $428.55 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $439.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.08.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

