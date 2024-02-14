Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

