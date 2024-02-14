Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $284,663,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

