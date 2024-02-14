Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $545,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

