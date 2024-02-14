Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 916,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

