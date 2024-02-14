Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $127,000 Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BATRK shares. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

