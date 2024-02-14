Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,643 shares of company stock valued at $965,381 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

HII stock opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $277.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.98 and its 200 day moving average is $234.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

