Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,505 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 538,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,833,000 after buying an additional 495,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

