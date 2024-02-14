Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,100 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

