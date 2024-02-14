Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.250-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.25-11.00 EPS.
Moody’s stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $365.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,824. Moody’s has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,623,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,775,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
