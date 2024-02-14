MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MRC Global by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

