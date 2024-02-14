MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MRC Global Stock Up 11.1 %

MRC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 891,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in MRC Global by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 170,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MRC Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 827,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in MRC Global by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

