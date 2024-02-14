Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group Price Performance

MTL stock opened at C$15.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.06. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MTL shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark set a C$19.50 price objective on Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.97.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

