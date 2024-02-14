Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,591 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Brookline Bancorp worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

