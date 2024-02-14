Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $2,211,463.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,593.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $2,211,463.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,593.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,795 shares of company stock worth $9,235,802. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.