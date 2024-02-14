Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Calix worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix Trading Down 6.0 %

CALX opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.