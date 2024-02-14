Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

