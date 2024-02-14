Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after buying an additional 920,422 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

