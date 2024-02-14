Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 263.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,097 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rambus worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rambus by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 861,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

