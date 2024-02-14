Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

