Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 761,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after acquiring an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.