Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,065,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRD. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,938. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

