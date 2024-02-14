Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $636.55 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $673.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.84 and a 200 day moving average of $497.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.