National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Sugar Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Sugar in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.57 on Monday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$585.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

