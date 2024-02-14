NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.28. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 527,950 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NWG. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,150,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NatWest Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,711,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

