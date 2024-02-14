Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 4.4 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

