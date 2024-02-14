Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.4 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.76. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.82 and a twelve month high of $245.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.