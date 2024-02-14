Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE REPX opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,817.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,817.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,232,980 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,838 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.