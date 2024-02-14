Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 198.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $112.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

