Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Federal Signal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 14.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 51.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

