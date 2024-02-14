Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

