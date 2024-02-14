Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.1 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

