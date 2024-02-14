Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.