Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $313,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,205 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 600,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $380.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $411.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.53.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

