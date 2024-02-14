Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.