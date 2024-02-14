Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.16.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

