Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 163 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.