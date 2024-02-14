Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 230.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

