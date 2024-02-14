Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share.
Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance
NMM opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.92.
Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
