NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stake Trimmed by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,110 shares during the period. NET Power comprises about 0.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.08% of NET Power worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NET Power in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $130,000.

NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.62.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

