NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 22.4 %

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

