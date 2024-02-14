NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.85. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.07.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher Volker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.