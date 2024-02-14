NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 607.27% and a negative return on equity of 198.70%.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NMTC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.85. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Christopher Volker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
