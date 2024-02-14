New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,627 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,999,000 after buying an additional 2,229,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,615,000 after buying an additional 1,152,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,412,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

